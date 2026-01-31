Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings have fired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, only a few weeks after closing out the regular season on a five-game winning streak. Team owners Mark and Zygi Wilf released a joint statement on Friday confirming the franchise’s decision to move in a new direction.

“Following our annual end-of-season organizational meetings over the last several weeks and after careful consideration, we have decided it is in the best interest of the team to move forward with new leadership of our football operations,” the statement reads.

“These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for Kwesi’s contributions and commitment to the organization over the past four years and wish him and his family the best in the future.

“Effective immediately, executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski will lead our operations through the 2026 NFL Draft. Rob brings tremendous credibility and experience, understands our roster and has the ability to build consensus and rely on the expertise of our personnel and coaches.

“After the draft, we intend to conduct a thorough search to identify our next general manager. Building a team that can contend for championships drives us every day, and we look forward to bringing our fans the success they so deserve.”

Adofo-Mensah faced intense scrutiny this season due to the struggles of young quarterback J.J. McCarthy, whom he selected in the first round of the 2024 draft, and the Vikings did not win a playoff in his four years with the organization.