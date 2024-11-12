Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears selected quarterback Caleb Williams first overall in last summer’s NFL draft, but things have not gone according to plan since.

The Bears dropped their third consecutive game to the New England Patriots to fall to 4-5 on the season and Williams struggled mightily in the game. Williams struggled to convert numerous easy throws to open receivers and finished the game 16-for-30 for 120 yards through the air.

Chicago announced the decision to fire offensive coordinator Shane Waldron early on Tuesday morning and now one prominent Chicago area radio host has more info on what’s going on behind the scenes.

“After talking to a few people with knowledge of the situation, players went to Matt Eberflus & Ryan Poles asking them to make a change at offensive coordinator. There have also been a few veteran players requesting Bagent starts,” tweeted Silvy of Waddle and Silvy shortly after the coaching change was announced.

After talking to a few people with knowledge of the situation, players went to Matt Eberflus & Ryan Poles asking them to make a change at offensive coordinator.

There have also been a few veteran players requesting Bagent starts.

There have also been a few veteran players requesting Bagent starts. https://t.co/h3QSrhZjQ1 — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) November 12, 2024

While it’s not shocking that players wanted to move on from Waldron, it’s especially surprising for it to break that the team has lost faith in Williams already.

As of now, the Bears have announced they will stick with Williams as the starter, per at least one league insider.

“Matt Eberflus said the team will not change quarterbacks and Caleb Williams will remain the starter,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

Matt Eberflus said the team will not change quarterbacks and Caleb Williams will remain the starter. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2024

It’ll be interesting to see what happens with Williams if he continues to struggle.