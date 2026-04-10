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The Cleveland Browns lost one of the most respected defensive coordinators in the league this offseason, after Jim Schwartz stepped down from the role after being passed over to be the franchise’s next head coach.

Todd Monken assumed the role following Kevin Stefanski’s firing, and he brought on Mike Rutenberg to fill the hole on his staff left by Schwartz. For his part, Rutenberg appears to be leaving a strong impression on his players.

“Rudy, off rip, he brings a lot of energy, a lot of passion,” cornerback Tyson Campbell said of his new defensive coordinator, according to Cleveland.com. “And that’s what you want out of a D-coordinator, a guy that brings a lot of energy and passion to the group and all about team camaraderie, 11 guys playing as one on the field and rooting for each other.”

Campbell arrived in Cleveland mid-campaign, after being acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and is meshing well with the new defensive staff.

“You bring in that type of positive energy into a room, it’s so addictive and I feel like everybody around him can pick off of that energy,” Campbell said.

“And that’s what you want out of a defensive coordinator, a guy that’s passionate about ball, passionate about his guys, and it’s contagious and other dudes around the room will be able to open up and reflect that same energy around the locker room.”

Schwartz left big shoes to fill, but Campbell clearly feels that Monken found the right guy.