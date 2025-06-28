Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, as a rookie, Tyrone Tracy totaled 1,123 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns, impressive numbers, especially considering Tracy was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

For his second season as a professional, Tracy has one thing on his mind.

“Dominate,” Tracy said of his goal for 2025, according to Pro Football Talk. “I think that the best thing that I can do is dominate where I was last year and then, shoot, try to multiply that this year. Last year, I had 800 [rushing yards].

“This year, I need to go for [1,500 yards]. . . . Wherever I was last year was last year. It don’t matter. It’s a new year.”

Veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston joined the New York Giants in free agency this offseason, and Tracy praised the pairs leadership since joining the organization.

“Jameis and Russ, they both have a really good dynamic to where they both respect each other,” Tracy said. “They both allow each other to lead in their own way, whatever it may be. If Jameis wants to say something, Russ is not gonna come and say this is how it is. He’ll let Jameis talk and lead his own way.

“I think that’s really good because you need more than one leader. You need more than one person speaking up. It can’t just be Russ or Jameis.

“It has to be a running back, a linebacker, a D-end, you know what I’m saying? It has to be multiple people on the team leading so that everyone knows, the young guys know this is the way we’re going.”