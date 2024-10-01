Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Tyreek Hill chose not to answer any questions from the media after Monday night’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, and one notable reporter is not at all happy with the Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver.

On Tuesday morning, NFL reporter Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk called out Tyreek Hill for skipping his media obligations after Monday night’s loss to the Titans, pointing out that it was a direct violation of NFL policy.

“Hill didn’t meet with reporters at all. Per the team, Hill often leaves the locker room before it’s open to the media. That’s what happened last night,” Florio wrote on Tuesday morning.

“Of course, that doesn’t make the situation not a violation of the league’s access policy. All players are required to talk to reporters after each game.”

Florio did not hold back as he made it clear that there is no excuse for Hill to skip his media obligations after a game.

“It’s still a violation of the access policy. Media and fans should have heard from him after the game. In lieu of having the coach speculate on Hill’s feelings, Hill should have addressed them himself,” Florio wrote.

“The league requires it of all players, after all games. There’s no ‘I’m too upset to talk’ exception. And there’s definitely no ‘I took a fast shower’ exception.”

We’ll have to see whether or not Hill faces punishment for his antics.

[Pro Football Talk]