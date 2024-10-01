Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill looked visibly upset on the sideline during the team’s loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, but he didn’t stick around to talk about it after the game.

According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Tyreek Hill did not meet with reporters after Monday night’s loss.

As Florio points out, this is a blatant violation of an NFL rule that requires players to talk to reports after games.

“Hill didn’t meet with reporters at all. Per the team, Hill often leaves the locker room before it’s open to the media. That’s what happened last night,” Florio wrote for Pro Football Talk on Tuesday.

“Of course, that doesn’t make the situation not a violation of the league’s access policy. All players are required to talk to reporters after each game.”

It’s not clear what sort of punishment Hill will face as a result of this violation of league policy, but Florio insists that Hill should have been required to answer the question without exception.

“Media and fans should have heard from him after the game. In lieu of having the coach speculate on Hill’s feelings, Hill should have addressed them himself,” Florio wrote.

“The league requires it of all players, after all games. There’s no ‘I’m too upset to talk’ exception. And there’s definitely no ‘I took a fast shower’ exception.”

We’ll have to see whether or not Hill speaks to the media next week.

