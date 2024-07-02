Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is excited to see all of the other wide receivers throughout the league signing big-time contracts this offseason – and it’s pretty clear he wants more money, too.

During a recent interview with KPRC 2, Tyreek Hill opened up a little bit about how happy he is for the wide receivers who got new contracts this offseason and he also tucked in a pretty clear message to the Dolphins, saying that he is “also looking for a new deal,” mentioning that he’s “very, very excited” to see where that leaves him in terms of his future conversation.

“I’m very excited to like just be a part of the old wave, which was $30 million, and Justin Jefferson came and surpassed that, man,” Hill told KPRC 2. “So, very proud of those guys, happy for obviously my teammate Waddle getting his new deal. For guys like me, that’s great. I’m 30 years old, also looking for a new deal. So, very, very excited to see where I fit into that category. It’s amazing.”

Over the past several seasons, Hill has established himself as one of the most dominant wide receivers in the league. And now, he wants to be paid like it.

[KPRC 2]