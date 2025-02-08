The Miami Dolphins went through some turmoil at the end of the season. Dolphins star Tyreek Hill appeared at odds with the franchise after a disappointing 2024 NFL season.
Hill has since changed his tune well after the Dolphins’ struggles ended in January. Ahead of the Super Bowl, Hill apologized to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and to the Dolphins, and pled his desires to stay with the team.
Hill joined Kay Adams on Up & Adams and offered an apology for how he handled the situation last month.
“Tua, he’s my guy, always will be my guy, no matter what. I’m sure he understands my frustration,” Tagovailoa told Adams, via NFL.com. “We all want to win. Tua, he’s another competitor. He’s a hell of a competitor. A lot of people don’t know that. He’s a winner. He’s consistent. So I’m looking forward just to us continuing to build our relationship even more, and this is my public apology.
“This is my public apology to you, Tua,” Hill said. “Love you, bro.”
Hill’s words appeared sincere to many after the interview concluded. If things are fine in Miami, then the Dolphins could be due for a bounce back.
But we’ll see how the offseason goes. The NFL is often unkind. So things could change in Miami as well. There’s a lot that could still happen.
But in any event, this apology struck a chord and rang out well. Good on Hill for offering his apology in a public setting.