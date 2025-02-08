Sep 30, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins went through some turmoil at the end of the season. Dolphins star Tyreek Hill appeared at odds with the franchise after a disappointing 2024 NFL season.

Hill has since changed his tune well after the Dolphins’ struggles ended in January. Ahead of the Super Bowl, Hill apologized to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and to the Dolphins, and pled his desires to stay with the team.

Hill joined Kay Adams on Up & Adams and offered an apology for how he handled the situation last month.