Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The fastest player in the NFL is officially set to race against the fastest player in the world.

In an interview with People Magazine, Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and reigning 100m Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles have confirmed that they will race each other.

Hill has long insisted that he could beat Lyles in a race, and now he’ll get his chance.

“This has been an ongoing thing for, quite some time now, and I mean, everybody’s seen the back and forth on social media,” Hill told People Magazine. “I’ve been very adamant to show people what real, true speed looks like.”

Lyles, meanwhile, is pretty confident that he will win, going as far as to hold up a sign that said “Tyreek could never” after winning his fourth straight 60m final at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Feb. 2.

“I think it speaks for itself,” Lyles told People Magazine when asked about the sign. “Everybody says that they’re gonna be the world’s fastest, but when it comes down to it, you gotta be the winner every time, each and every time, and every time I show up to the biggest moments, I win.”

“That’s why I’m the world’s fastest,” Lyles continued. “I did at the Olympics. I do it at world championships. I do it wherever it’s needed to be done. And if I gotta go down and, you know, beat up on Tyreek to prove that I’m the world’s fastest, then it’s gonna be done.”

The two have not yet announced a date, location, or distance for the race.

Hill said he wanted the race to be 40 yards while Lyles said he wanted to race over 100 meters. As a result, both have indicated that the race would be some distance between those two distances.