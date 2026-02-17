Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins are turning over their roster under new head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and are expected to make thier final decision on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa soon.

However, Miami has already made some tough decisions, such as letting go of stars Bradley Chubb and Tyreek Hill. In Hill’s case, he took to social media to post an emotional farewell.

“The Journey Don’t Stop✌🏿

“From the bottom of my heart, Thank You To the entire Miami Dolphins organization, my teammates, the staff, and most importantly Fins Nation, for an unforgettable 4 years.

“From the moment I landed in Miami, I felt the Love. You believed in me. You pushed me. You celebrated with me. These past few years have been some of the most meaningful of my life and career.

“To my brothers in the locker room who have come and gone — Thank You for the wins, the Ls, the memories, the sacrifices.

“We built something special, together, for the city of Miami.

“To all my coaches and the organization, Thank You for challenging me to grow and holding me accountable.

“And to the fans… y’all are different man. The way you showed up for us week after week, no matter the outcome— that love was real. I feel it thru out the city and every time I stepped into Hardrock.

“Miami, you have became my home.

“But, the journey doesn’t stop here…

“Every chapter in life has taught me something. This one taught me leadership, resilience, and mostly gratitude. The love I have for this game is unexplainable. And right now, this off season, for the first time ever, The Cheetah is all the way turned up and locked in. Focused.

“The Cheetah don’t slow down. Ever.

“So to everyone wondering what’s next… just wait on it. The Cheetah will be back…Born Again.

“Major Love to the 305.”

In his prime, Hill, a speedster, was arguably the best wide receiver in the league. However, Hill will be entering his age 32 season coming off a brutal knee injury. If Hill does make his way back onto an NFL field, it’ll be interesting to see if he’s the same caliber of player.