After star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another concussion that landed him in IR, the Miami Dolphins added veteran quarterback Tyler Huntley. And it sounds like he is ready to contribute.

During his first press conference after joining the team, Tyler Huntly opened up about his decision to join the Dolphins.

“I was thinking about it a lot,” Huntley told reporters according to Pro Football Talk. “I was really thinking about it coming out of the draft and I was hoping Miami would have come and got me. But, you know, God’s plan and we’re here now.”

Huntley will obviously be joining a pretty stacked offense with playmakers all over the field, highlighted by wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is arguably the top receiver in the NFL.

Needless to say, it sounds like he’s quite excited.

“It’s kind of like playing Madden,” Huntley said. “You got a lot of weapons out there. You just got to go out there and play ball. . . . You get to throw to some weapons and then we’re going to score a lot of points. I’m ready to contribute.”

It’s not clear whether or not Huntley will be the team’s starter at any point during Tagovailoa’s absence.

Skylar Thompson was the team’s backup quarterback when Tagovailoa went down and has been named as the starter this week. We’ll have to see whether or not that remains the case once Huntley gets comfortable with the offense.

Regardless, it sounds like he’s ready to play.

