March 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Ty Simpson throws during Pro Day in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama.

NFL quarterback prospect Ty Simpson felt that he left a strong final impression at Alabama’s pro day. Simpson had already thrown at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, but he was more than up for showing talent evaluators what he had to offer again.

“Why not?” Simpson said, via the Associated Press. “Go have fun. Go sling it. You watch the tape of the pro day, there wasn’t any easy throws. I didn’t want to make it easy.”

Simpson is confident in the work he has done to this point and ready to put his nose back to the grindstone wherever he lands.

“I feel like I’ve done everything I can, but it’s not up to me. I just know that wherever I go, I’m going to give it my all and make sure I’ll put my best foot forward.

“There’s going to be a lot of questions around my name. I know what I’m capable of, and I know whoever gets me is going to get a good player and a guy who loves football and a guy who loves the team and loves being a part of something bigger than himself.”

The former Crimson Tide star doesn’t just see himself as a winner, but as a culture changer.

“When I go into a program, I’m program-changing,” he said. “I don’t just make myself better, I make other people better. If you draft me, and you want me to be your franchise quarterback, I’m not just coming in to look after myself. I’m looking after the whole team and making sure I leave it better than I left it.”