Miami Dolphin star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not exactly been all that vocal in his political views, but his wife recently expressed her support for a move by Donald Trump.

In a post on her Instagram story on Wednesday evening, Annah Tagovailoa – the wife of Tua Tagovailoa – re-shared a post praising Donald Trump for housing 275 Florida linemen free of charge at one of his golf resorts.

Annah shared a post from conservative political commentator Benny Johnson praising the former president.

Tua Tagovailoa’s wife Annah shows her support for Donald Trump on her IG story. (h/t @dolphinsdave) pic.twitter.com/Ite9BZgZes — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 9, 2024

“President Trump is housing 275 Florida linemen free of charge at his Doral Miami resort ahead of hurricane Milton’s landfall. My President,” the post said.

Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida on Wednesday night. The storm was classified as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane when it made landfall in Tampa Bay with sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.

Though the strength of the storm diminished a bit as it moved inland, it still was able to do some significant damage, including ripping the roof off the top of Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Clearly, Annah is pleased with Trump’s willingness to support and help the first-responders, and she expressed her gratitude with her post on social media.

