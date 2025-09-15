Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins are off to a 0-2 start on the season following Sunday’s divisional loss to the New England Patriots. The Dolphins had a chance to win on Sunday, but failed to score a final-drive touchdown.

After the game, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got candid about some of the frustrating factors that contributed to the loss.

“That was really frustrating,” Tagovailoa said, according to Pro Football Talk. “It was frustrating with the communication, with the guys inside the huddle and then what the personnel is, then the play for those guys. Do we have too many guys in, why do we have another guy running in?

“Just the whole operation of that was not up to standard, was not up to par and I’ve got to do a better job with our guys in that sense.”

Tagovailoa went into furher depth on the operation.

“We have until the 15-second mark until it cuts off with the communication with [coach] Mike [McDaniel], so depending on what the personnel is, depending on what we were trying to do there, if it was a wristband call or if it was a call it in the headset; there’s a lot of things in that sense that play a role in if we’re getting to the right things or if we’re not getting to the right things,” he said.

“That was sort of the mixup of communication there.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the Dolphins can get things turrned around before its too late.