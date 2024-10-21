Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) sufferes an apparent concussion after hitting his head on the ground while being tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins are going for it, for better or worse.

Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with a frightening head injury earlier in the season and hasn’t played since after being put on the Injured Reserve, keeping him out a minimum of four games. Many fans and critics thought it would be in Tagovailoa’s best interest to walk away from the game to preserve his health.

According to a prominent league insider, we have Tagovailoa and the Dolphin’s final decision on the matter.

“Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said the team is designating QB Tua Tagovailoa to return from injured reserve. Tagovailoa still needs to pass through concussion protocol, but he is tracking to play Sunday versus the Cardinals,” insider Adam Schefter tweeted on Monday.

Fans reacted to the worrisome news online.

“This is just sad man, Dolphins need to do better,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Please someone close to him, force him to wear a guardian cap,” another fan said.

“Dude should not be playing football. Dude should retire. Shame on Miami,” one fan added.

“Hold up he still in the concussion protocol?? Don’t do this Tua!! There is always next year,” one fan added.

“Well we know how this is going to go again,” one fan added.

It’s a scary decision, but it’s good to know that team doctors feel he is ready to return to the field without jeopardizing his long-term health. Hopefully, Monday’s practice goes smoothly.