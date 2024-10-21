Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have been without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa since his scary concussion in Week 2. But after over a month off, Tagovailoa has made the decision to continue his NFL career, which he admits is a risk.

What makes Tagovailoa’s decision to continue playing football a risky one is the fact that this is not his first concussion in the NFL. In 2022, Tagovailoa had numerous instances where he suffered traumatic brain injuries on the field.

Head injuries are obviously far different than any other kind of injury considering the science we know know about CTE and its effects on life after football for NFL athletes.

However, Tagovailoa understands that anytime any NFL player takes the field, there is a risk involved of getting seriously injured.

“Every time we all suit up, we’re all taking a risk, whether it’s a concussion, a broken bone. … There’s risk in any and everything and I’m willing to play the odds. That’s it,” Tagovailoa told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on his looming return to the field.

As far as when we could see Tagovailoa returning to the field for the Dolphins, it could seemingly come as soon as next week.

According to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, the team is planning on designating QB Tua Tagovailoa to return from injured reserve, which would make him eligible to play in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals if he passes the NFL concussion protocol.

