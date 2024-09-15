Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

During Thursday night’s game against the the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another major head injury leading many to suggest that the quarterback should consider retirement after the numerous brain injuries he has suffered throughout his career. But it sounds like he’s already made his decision in that regard.

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Tua Tagovailoa has no plans to retire from the league after his latest concussion.

Rapoport reports that Tagovailoa is already going through concussion protocol as he works to return to the field.

“Tua Tagovailoa and his doctors will be making the decision about his playing, his health – they will be driving the process,” Rapoport said during an appearance on NFL Live on Sunday morning. “My understanding is that Tua Tagovailoa has no plans to retire – no plans to retire.

“In fact, his eyes are already on returning to the football field.”

However, Rapoport indicated that there is currently no timeline as to when he will return to the field.

“We simply do not know,” Rapoport said. “Every concussion is different. The way every player responds to a concussion is different. He will be healthy enough to play when he is healthy enough to play and when he and his doctors decide that.

“That said, he has already begun the process of seeing concussion specialists as he did in 2022 – wouldn’t be surprised if he saw the same doctors. The goal is to get on the field when he is ready.”

So while it’s not clear exactly when Tagovailoa will return to the field, it’s pretty clear that he will not be retiring.

[Awful Announcing]