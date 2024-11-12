Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday night with a win over the Los Angeles Rams. And it sounds like Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still has hope for the rest of the season.

The Dolphins have just a 3-6 record after losing three of four games with Tua Tagovailoa sidelined due to a concussion.

After the win against the Rams, Tagovailoa made it clear that he hopes the victory will help spark them toward a winning streak.

“I think it’s a testament to the character of this team,” Tagovailoa said of the win according to Pro Football Talk. “We’ve come a long way through however many losses in a row — the resilience of this team, the external noise, everyone counting us out. Hopefully, this is an opportunity for us to not waste.

“Hopefully, we can go on a run with this win and find our rhythm toward the back end of the season.”

Tagovailoa made it clear that he thinks the team has always been there, but he was happy to see them perform well.

“But to be able to see the product out there, to see what we can do and play complementary football in that sense — when we turn the ball over the defense is able to hold them and minimize the points that they score and vice versa, when the defense gives us opportunities, we’re able to take advantage of that,” Tagovailoa said. “So, I think this is something that we can continue to build on, continue to grow on. We’ll look at all the things we need to fix.

“But for the most part, it’s hard to win in this league and we’re going to enjoy this win.”

Obviously, the Dolphins have a tough task ahead of them if they are going to make the postseason, but it’s clear that Tagovailoa isn’t giving up hope.

