Heading into the 2023 NFL season, Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill was very open about his goal of becoming the first wide receiver in NFL history ever to eclipse 2,000 receiving yards in a single season. And it sounds like the rest of the team was committed to helping him reach that personal goal, as well.

During a recent press conference, Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa admitted a pretty shocking truth as he revealed that the team was “really trying to help” Tyreek Hill make it to 2,000 receiving yards, even at the detriment of other players like fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

“Last year we were, in a way, really trying to help [Tyreek] get to that 2k yard mark, it wasn’t like we were trying to hide that,” Tagovailoa said. “Jaylen knew we were trying to do that for [Tyreek]. He was like, I’m just here to support.”

This is a pretty shocking admission because teams typically don’t focus on arbitrary individual statistics like this especially when the team is in the midst of a playoff push, and it led to a lot of outrage among fans.

“That seems really weird to say for a team that was close to a 2 seed,” one commenter said on Reddit.

“It’s idiotic and a ridiculous mentality for any serious team to have,” another fan said.

“It seems exactly on brand for a team that ran up the score against bad opponents and completely collapsed against good teams,” another fan said.

“Oof. That’s not a good look at all,” another fan said.

“Tua you’re not supposed to say that part out loud lol what a bad look,” another fan said.

Clearly, people were not happy with Tagovailoa’s admission.

