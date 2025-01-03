Sep 27, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; Yardage chains sit on the field prior to the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins are on the fringe of making the NFL postseason. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in doubt again this Sunday, but if the ‘Phins make the playoffs, he made his stance clear:

He’s going to try and play.

Tagovailoa talked about frustrations he’s felt on Friday amid a tough situation this year. This hasn’t gone the way they’ve expected down in Miami to say the least. As they fight for their playoff lives, they won’t have Tua this Sunday. But he’s made it clear he wants to play in the playoffs.

“I’m gonna be available next week,” Tagovailoa said via Pro Football Talk. He continued, saying, “There’s no ifs, ands, or buts. I’ll be playing.”

Tagovailoa vented frustrations over the way things have gone this year as well.

“Hell yeah, I’m frustrated,” Tagovailoa said via PFT.

Tagovailoa has 2,867 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 11 games played in 2024. In his career, Tagovailoa has amassed over 15,000 passing yards.

The Dolphins didn’t live up to expectation despite a talented roster this year. But they still do have a chance to make something happen. We’ll see if they can get the ball to bounce their way. But they’ll need to take down the New York Jets this weekend and get some help along the way.

They can certainly pull off the first task, but it’s the latter that will decide their fate.

