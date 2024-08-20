Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Before current Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel took over as the team’s head coach, Brian Flores led the way for the Dolphins. And this week, Tua Taovailoa made it pretty clear what he thought about Flores.

During a recent interview with Dan Le Batard, Tua Tagovailoa absolutely unloaded on Brian Flores for the way he was treated by his former head coach compared to the way Mike McDaniel now coaches him.

“To put it in simplest terms,” Tagovailoa said, “if you woke up every morning and I told you that you sucked at what you did, that you don’t belong doing what you do, that you shouldn’t be here, that this guy should be here, that you haven’t earned this, and then you have somebody else come in and tell you, ‘Dude, you are the best fit for this. You are accurate, you are the best…’ how would it make you feel listening to one or the other?”

Tagovailoa went on to describe Flores as a “terrible person.”

“Regardless of what it is, the good or the bad, you hear it more and more, you start to actually believe that,” Tagovailoa continued. “I don’t care who you are. You could be the President of the United States. You have a terrible person telling you things … that you probably shouldn’t be hearing, you start to believe that about yourself. And so that’s sort of what ended up happening. It’s basically been two years of training that out of not just me but a couple of the guys as well that have been there since my rookie year.”

Clearly, Tagovailoa did not enjoy his time playing for Flores and is glad to now be playing under McDaniel.

