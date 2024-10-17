Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are scrambling.

After a blowout loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions, Dallas is desperate to find out where the season has gone wrong. At least one Cowboys legend has an idea of where things need to change.

Legendary Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman did not hold back in his assessment of one position group, according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

“I think the routes are terrible. I think they run terrible routes. And I’ve thought that beyond this year.

“I think CeeDee (Lamb) has got to improve in his route running. As a quarterback, if you’re not certain where guys are going to be consistently, it’s hard to play the position.

“That’s what I see. I see guys lazy coming off the line of scrimmage. Sometimes they run, usually if they do, it’s because they’re anticipating they’re going to get the football on that play, but if they’re not, they don’t. And it all ties together.

“I’m not impressed with that part of it.

“I just finished watching the Baltimore Ravens because I have them this week. You put on film of theirs and watch their receivers run routes and they come off the football, so does San Francisco’s and Green Bay’s and others. But it’s hard to play the (QB) position if you’re not certain how guys are going to run routes or where they’re going to be.

“And I’m not speaking for Dak (Prescott). Dak may say, ‘Hey, I think (their routes) are amazing.’ But as a former quarterback watching it, it’s gotta get a lot better.”

It’s an especially bad look for Lamb, who was signed to a massive contract extension over the offseason. Fan’s don’t seem very surprised that Aikman has noticed a lack of effort.

“Shocked that a fat and lazy coach has…. lazy [expletive] players. The Cowboys have been entitled children for over a decade,” one fan tweeted in response to Aikman’s quote.

It’s obvious serious changes need to come in Dallas if the Cowboys want to compete for Super Bowls.

