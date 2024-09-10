Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to respond this season after last year’s second-half collapse resulted in the team missing the players. Unfortunately, they did not get off to a good start to the season in their season-opener.

The Jaguars opened up a quick lead on the Miami Dolphins, leading 17-7 at halftime, but failed to add points to the board and lost 20-17 as kicker Jason Sanders hit a last-second field goal for the Dolphins.

Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence was disappointed in how the team responded in the second half.

According to The Florida Times-Union, after being asked if he was feeling disbelief about the second-half collapse, Lawrence responded that he was feeling almost exactly that.

“For sure, yeah. It’s pretty spot on to my feelings after the game. We just kind of gave it away,” Lawrence said.

Running back Travis Etienne had a critical turnover, but Lawrence didn’t throw his teammate under the bus.

“We preach taking care of the ball, not doing it, but I’ve been in that same position, and that’s what I told Travis,” Lawrence said. “I’ve done it before, too. So no one is pointing the fingers.”

The Jags will look to regroup and respond strongly next week in a matchup against the floundering Cleveland Browns.

[Florida Times-Union]