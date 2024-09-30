Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When Taylor Swift eventually releases her next album, it sounds like fans can expect to hear Travis Kelce included on it.

According to an inside source from Life and Style Magazine, Taylor Swift has already started incorporating Travis Kelce into her songwriting process.

“She loves the idea of integrating Travis into her creative life. He’s already inspired her so much. He’s definitely her new muse,” the insider source told Life and Style.

“But she thinks he’s got the potential to be a lot more than just a muse. He’s got a really good natural rhythm and an eye for lyrics. She’s convinced he’s the type of person that would flourish in the studio.”

The insider said that Kelce has “already started writing lyrics” with Taylor and that the two of them are “getting in studio time for fun” as Swift helps develop him into a musician.

“Sports has always been such a huge focus for Travis that he hasn’t had the time to develop all his other talents, but it’s obvious to Taylor that he’s gifted musically and has a natural ear, and she wants to be the one to help bring that out of him,” the insider said.

“Taylor doesn’t put limits on herself artistically, and she doesn’t see why Travis should be put in a box. She wants him to be a part of every aspect of her life, and he’s all for it.”

We’ll have to see how Kelce is able to contribute to her music.

