Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for a Super Bowl showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, it sounds like star tight end Travis Kelce has been hit with a fine for violating an NFL rule.

During the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills this week, Travis Kelce got right in the face of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, and it sounds like he’s being punished for it.

Late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled out of the pocket and took off toward the goal line, ultimately scoring a touchdown. As Mahomes crossed into the end zone, he was met with a hit from Bills safety Damar Hamlin, prompting an immediate reaction from Kelce.

Kelce quickly ran up to Hamlin, getting in his face while shaking his head and flashing a smile at the Bills defender. Kelce was not flagged for taunting at the time, but after reviewing the film, the NFL has decided to fine Kelce for his actions.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, Travis Kelce was fined $11,255 for taunting as a result of the incident.

The NFL rulebook prohibits “abusive, threatening, or insulting language or gestures to opponents” as well as “baiting or taunting acts or words that may engender ill will between teams.”

Clearly, the NFL determined that Kelce violated these rules with his antics directed toward Hamlin during the game.

It’s not clear why the referees did not throw a penalty flag at the time, but Kelce has now been punished for it after the game.