Travis Kelce and Tom Cruise

With a little bit of a break in his offseason workouts and preparation with the Kansas City Chiefs, superstar tight end Travis Kelce decided to take a trip to England this week to support his girlfriend Taylor Swift at her concerts at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London. And it seems like he made a new extremely famous friend in the process.

As a superstar athlete and the boyfriend of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce obviously got to watch the concert from the VIP tent. But there was another A-list celebrity standing in front of him for Saturday night’s concert: Tom Cruise. And it seems like he and Kelce got to know each other quite well during the concert.

During Swift’s performance of her hit song “Blank Space” on Saturday night, Kelce and Cruise could be seen enjoying the concert together as Kelce grabbed Cruise by the shoulders and chatted with him as the two enjoyed the song with smiles on their faces.

Travis Kelce and Tom Cruise becoming best friends was not on my bingo card pic.twitter.com/9dtuPwIxB1 — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) June 23, 2024

“Travis Kelce and Tom Cruise becoming best friends was not on my bingo card,” Chiefs fan account BBQ Chiefs said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

The video quickly went viral on social media with fans offering their reactions to the friendship between Kelce and Cruise.

I am officially dead and retweeting this from my next lifetime https://t.co/wQPCSrIVKg — Ariedana (@ariedana.bsky.social) (@ariedana) June 23, 2024

😆 this upcoming season is gonna be wild! https://t.co/t4kGXrd5l2 — Zack (@Legiticus) June 23, 2024

Tom Cruise poppin out to a Taylor Swift concert is lowkey wild. She really got insane aura, the celebrities that pull up to her concerts every week is crazy. — Alec Fallon (@AlecFall0n) June 23, 2024

The Kelce suite at arrowhead is going to be pumping this season with ‘special guests’ 🤩 — Melissb-tas (@melissa18TAS) June 23, 2024

Travis is way too good to hang with him. — Sueyangel2 (@Sueyangel21) June 23, 2024

It looks like Kelce has a new friend.

[BBQ Chiefs]