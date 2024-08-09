Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, pop sensation Taylor Swift faced a very concerning situation as authorities arrested an alleged extremist who confessed to planning a terrorist attack at an upcoming Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, Austria, forcing her to cancel all three of her scheduled shows in the city. And it sounds like the whole situation had her boyfriend quite concerned.

According to a report from Page Six, Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce – who has been dating Taylor Swift for about a year – was quite worried about his girlfriend and wasted no time in reaching out to her as soon as he heard the news.

“He’s very concerned,” an inside source told Page Six, adding that he contacted her “immediately” after he heard the news of the terrorist plot and the canceled shows.

This comes after a 19-year-old male was arrested and later confessed to a plot to attack an upcoming Taylor Swift concert, revealing that he planned to kill himself and a large number of other people with knives and explosive devices. Authorities found hydrogen peroxide, homemade explosives, detonators and detonator cables at his apartment as well as assembled explosives.

This marks just the second time in Swift’s entire career that she has canceled a performance.

Despite his concern, Kelce is not expected to meet Swift in Europe as he is in the midst of training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs.

