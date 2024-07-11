Sandy Hooper-USA TODAY

Tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour are not easy to come by as people have been forced to use any connection they might have in an attempt to acquire tickets. And it seems like one NFL player tried a pretty unique approach to securing some for himself: asking her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle revealed that former NFL tight end Greg Olsen asked Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for tickets to the Taylor Swift concert.

“I bet you Greg Olsen asked. He had to have. He probably did,” Kittle said before being interrupted by a person off-camera, according to The Spun.

“Did he? Oh he did. Yeah, he asked for tickets,” Kittle said to the person off-camera, confirming that Olsen did indeed ask for tickets. “Good job Greg. Pete outed you on ‘The Rich Eisen Show.’ We have the same marketing guy.”

Obviously, that’s a pretty smart strategy from the veteran tight end. After all, if anyone is going to have access to the tickets, it’s probably her boyfriend. But it’s not clear whether or not the strategy worked out for Olsen.

[The Spun]