Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Pop sensation Taylor Swift faced a pretty horrible situation this week as she was forced to cancel all three of her concerts in Vienna Austria as a result of a terrorist threat against her and her concerts. And it sounds like the whole ordeal had her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, quite worried.

This week, a 19-year-old who had pledged loyalty to the Islamic State was arrested and later confessed to planning an attack at one of Swift’s sold-out shows over the weekend resulting in the cancelation of all three of her concerts in the city. According to a report from Page Six, Travis Kelce wasted no time before reaching out to Taylor Swift after he heard the news as the outlet shared his reaction.

“He’s very concerned,” an inside source told Page Six, adding that he contacted his pop sensation girlfriend “immediately” after he heard the news of the terrorist plot and the canceled shows.

But despite his obvious concern, it does not sound like he will be rushing out to join her in Europe. Kelce is in the middle of training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs in preparation for the upcoming NFL season, and Page Six reports that he will remain there despite the horrible situation his girlfriend faces in Europe.

[Page Six]