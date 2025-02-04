Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce will be playing for a fourth Super Bowl championship over the course of his illustrious career. But could there be another ring on Kelce’s mind for Sunday?

That was on the minds of media members throughout Kelce’s media appearance on the opening night of Super Bowl Week regarding Kelce’s longtime relationship with pop music icon Taylor Swift.

Kelce and Swift have been an official couple in the public eye since September of 2023. Nearing the year-and-a-half mark, fans of the power couple have naturally been asking when the two could take things to the next level with a proposal from Kelce.

Naturally, Kelce was asked by reporters on Monday night whether he perhaps has any plans to propose following the Super Bowl. And while he didn’t exactly reveal whether he would or wouldn’t, he didn’t fully deny any intentions to do so either.

“Wouldn’t you like to know,” said Kelce via Daily Mail.

Naturally, this led to a ton of speculation from fans of both Kelce and Swift on social media.

He’s a seasoned professional you gotta give it to him,” wrote one fan.

he’s a seasoned professional you gotta give it to him loool https://t.co/lIbSd3wqMS — rachel (@rachwylm) February 4, 2025

It does seem like it would be the perfect scenario for Kelce to propose to Swift if the Chiefs are able to win their third consecutive Super Bowl.

But obviously, the first part and most important part of this scenario is the Chiefs beating the Eagles, which is easier said than done given just how impressive they have looked throughout the postseason.

In the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles thoroughly dominated the Washington Commanders to reach the Super Bowl, rushing for seven touchdowns in a 55-23 rout.

Still, the Chiefs are favored in the game which is a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl. So if Kelce and the Chiefs are able to again take care of the Eagles, both Kelce and Swift may very well be leaving New Orleans with a ring.