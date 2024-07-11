Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Back in February, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was pretty open about the fact that he was the one to pay for the suite that Taylor Swift sat in at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. And now, it seems like we might know just how much he spent on that suite – and it sure wasn’t cheap.

On Wednesday, Netflix released its “Receiver” documentary series, which follows the “Quarterback” series it released last year. The series features a conversation between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle in which Kelce speaks openly about the cost of the suites.

“Are you guys doing a suite?” Kelce asked.

“No,” Kittle replied. “I can’t ….”

“Because they’re [freaking] three million dollars?” Kelce replied.

Kelce had not previously revealed just how much he spent on the suite that held Swift, her friends, and his family, but he did make it pretty clear that it was not cheap.

“I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this [darn] Super Bowl for family and friends to come,” Kelce said on the New Heights podcast leading up to the game.

Kelce could clearly afford it, but it was still a hefty sum of money.

[The Spun]