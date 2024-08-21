Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This week, Taylor Swift is ending her three-month stint of concerts in Europe, and it sounds like her boyfriend Travis Kelce is pulling out all the stops to help her celebrate with an absolutely insane gift.

According to a report from the U.S. Sun, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gave a pretty thoughtful and rather expensive gift to his girlfriend to celebrate her tour, sending 51 boxes of red roses to Taylor Swift to mark each of her 51 scheduled shows on the road.

“They love numbers,” an inside source told The U.S. Sun. “They pay attention to ones that mean something to them both.”

Kelce also left a message with his gift: “Making history, congratulations, legend. Enjoy tonight as if it was the first concert ever. It will be another unbelievable show!”

The gift had a pretty insane price tag as he chose the Million Roses Deluxe arrangements to send to her which cost $616 a box each, for a total of $31,416.

Needless to say, this is a pretty insane gift given the price tag, and it sparked outrage among fans who thought the gift was simply too expensive and a waste of money.

“I’m very happy an proud of them but I’m sorry to say this but instead buying her all roses help the homeless an needed families that needs food an shelter an school clothes an supplies help the people that needs help,” one person said in the comments of the story.

“These 2 have so much money they just waste it away on crazy things. Hope she gave some away to people to enjoy before they die..” another said.

“Yes, they waste so much money it is sickening. Why not give it to charity in their name ? So many people are in need. Homeless animals. They are gross. Greed,” another said.

“I know huh. I can’t believe this , and people are starving,” another said.

“Such a waste of money when there are so many needs in this world,” another said.

Clearly, people were not happy with Kelce’s gift.

[The Sun]