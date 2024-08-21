Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift is ending a three-month stint of sell-out concerts this week, and it sounds like her boyfriend bought her a pretty impressive gift to help celebrate.

According to a report from The U.S. Sun, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had 51 boxes of red roses delivered to Taylor Swift to mark each of her 51 scheduled shows on the road. And the gift wasn’t cheap as the Million Roses Deluxe arrangements he chose for her cost a cool $616 a box, for a total of $31,416.

“They love numbers,” an inside source told The U.S. Sun. “They pay attention to ones that mean something to them both.”

According to the source, Kelce also left a message with his gift: “Making history, congratulations, legend. Enjoy tonight as if it was the first concert ever. It will be another unbelievable show!”

“Flowers are a passion for her, something that she loves so much, feels very comfortable surrounded by, and that Travis loves to gift her,” continued the source. “Her last concert in Europe was a great occasion to have her smiling and covered with some of her favorite flowers, red roses.”

Clearly, Kelce tried his best to spoil and celebrate his girlfriend.

