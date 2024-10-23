Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce was unable to attend the latest Taylor Swift concerts in Miami this weekend as a result of his on-field obligations for the Kansas City Chiefs, who played a game on Sunday. But it sure sounds like he wishes he could have been there.

During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, Travis made it very clear just how much he wished he could have attended the concert with his family, who was able to attend even though Travis could not be there.

“Well I had all the FOMO in the world with the entire family and a lot of our friends being there,” Travis admitted on the podcast according to Suggest.com. “I had a bunch of friends that were also down by the stage, that had been to a few shows overseas, and they were saying the same thing that you’re saying. The Miami stadium was just on another level.”

“Dude, it was incredible. It was incredible,” Jason bragged.

“Man, I wish I was there,” Travis responded.

“Everyone had a good time. Not only did everyone have a good time but everybody has been texting over the last couple of days since then like, ‘Dude, she’s just incredible,’” Jason said.

“The show’s incredible, Miami was another level of it,” Jason continued. “I’m excited for her to be back on tour for this final leg of the Eras run here. It’s pretty awesome. It was an incredible trip, so keep killing it, Tay.”

“Keep killing it,” Travis repeated.

Travis will likely be unable to attend many – if any – of his girlfriend’s concerts over the next several weeks as a result of the current NFL season. Likewise, Taylor will likely be unable to attend any of his football games, either.

Clearly, Kelce isn’t exactly happy about the situation, but

The good news is, her concerts end in early December. Then, it’s safe to say she will be back in attendance supporting him and they’ll be able to spend time together once again.

[suggest.com]