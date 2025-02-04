Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is widely regarded as a true superstar and one of the best players to ever play the tight end position. But as great as he is, even he would admit that he hails in comparison to the level of superstar that his girlfriend Taylor Swift is in the music industry.

While speaking with reporters on Monday on the opening night of Super Bowl Week, Kelce acknowledged the fact that Swift is the kind of global superstar that he is not.

But the three-time Super Bowl champion actually uses this as fuel as he looks to play a big role in winning his fourth Super Bowl against the Eagles.

“I better hold up my end of the bargain,” said Kelce. “I mean, if she is out here being the superstar she is, never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off, I better match that energy for sure.”

The term iron sharpen iron typically applies to two people in the same field working closely together.

But with that being said, it sure seems like Kelce spending time with someone like Swift who is constantly putting on a show either in concert or on the red carpet has made him more hungry than ever to achieve greatness.

While Swift obviously won’t serve as more than just an energetic fan when Kelce and the Chiefs take the field, it sure seems like he will play with the same energy and ferocity that Swift brings to each and every show she performs.

It also seems like his relationship with Swift has also perhaps re-envigorated his love for the game and his desire to continue on with his NFL career.

Despite previously hinting at the possibility of retirement, Kelce shared his intention to still be playing football three years from now for the Chiefs.

“Where will I be in three years? Hopefully still playing football,” said Kelce. “I plan on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football.”