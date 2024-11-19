Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, Travis Kelce was the victim of a burglary while he was away from his home. In a horrible turn of events, it sounds like the thieves managed to steal some truly irreplaceable items.

According to a report from the U.S. Sun, Travis Kelce had about $100,000 worth of jewelry stolen in the burglary, but that’s not what he will be missing most as the thieves also took some sentimental items from his home, including his first Super Bowl jersey.





“Travis got upset as they stole some important items, including his first Super Bowl jersey, and to have someone get into his private home is something he really got uncomfy about,” a source close to the situation told the U.S. Sun.

The source also noted that both Kelce and Patrick Mahomes – who also had his home burglarized – were “shocked and surprised” by the incident.

“That was a massive surprise for all of them, as they really never thought it would happen to them,” the source told the U.S. Sun.

“That was a very, very frustrating moment, and both Kelce and Mahomes got really mad it happened, and that intruders got into their properties that they consider their ‘safe-haven’ and ‘safe place’ as they are always under the spotlights and always traveling.

“The Mahomes got really angry as Brittany felt really bad that people got into their privacy, into their private spaces, and felt really bad about it for a bit.

“That really bothered them a lot, especially her, as she always wants her safe space and her family and kids to be in the safest places 24/7, and home is their sanctuary in the middle of the super active life they have.”

Needless to say, it’s pretty terrible news for Kelce that he lost some items he simply cannot replace, and it led to a lot of reactions in the comments of the story.

We’ll have to see whether or not authorities are able to recover the priceless items.

