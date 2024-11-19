Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, news broke that the homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were burglarized, and it sounds like Kelce lost some irreplaceable items.

According to a report from the U.S. Sun, Travis Kelce had about $100,000 worth of jewelry stolen in the burglary as well as a few important items such as his first Super Bowl jersey.

“Travis got upset as they stole some important items, including his first Super Bowl jersey, and to have someone get into his private home is something he really got uncomfy about,” a source close to the situation told the U.S. Sun.

The source said that both Kelce and Mahomes were “shocked and surprised” by the incident.

“That was a massive surprise for all of them, as they really never thought it would happen to them,” the source told The U.S. Sun.

“That was a very, very frustrating moment, and both Kelce and Mahomes got really mad it happened, and that intruders got into their properties that they consider their ‘safe-haven’ and ‘safe place’ as they are always under the spotlights and always traveling.

“The Mahomes got really angry as Brittany felt really bad that people got into their privacy, into their private spaces, and felt really bad about it for a bit.

“That really bothered them a lot, especially her, as she always wants her safe space and her family and kids to be in the safest places 24/7, and home is their sanctuary in the middle of the super active life they have.”

While it does not sound like Taylor Swift suffered any losses in the burglary, she was still disappointed, as well.

“[Taylor] felt bad for what happened despite not having many belongings there, but felt bad for her man and for the Mahomes,” the source added.

It’s obviously a horrible situation for everyone involved.

[U.S. Sun]