Last month, the homes of NFL superstars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were hit by burglars. And it sounds like the NFL has reason to believe that the crimes have been carried out by a very serious and professional group of international criminals.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the NFL sent a security alert to teams and the players’ union Wednesday warning about organized and skilled criminals targeting professional athletes. Pelissero reports that the FBI is investigating the crime wave as international organized crime and it’s believed to be tied to a South American crime syndicate.

A source close to the situation was able to confirm this to Pelissero.

“It’s legit,” said one source familiar with the situation. “It’s a transnational crime ring, and over the last three weeks, they’ve focused on NBA and NFL players, and it’s all over the country.”

Pelissero went on to explain how the crime group goes about their burglaries.

“Multiple people with knowledge of the crimes said the perpetrators are nonconfrontational and do not burglarize homes while residents are inside. Instead, they use public records to find players’ addresses and conduct extensive surveillance,” Pelissero wrote.

“Then, by tracking team schedules and the social media accounts of players and their families, they wait until homes are empty — often during games — and gain access and quickly steal items such as cash, jewelry, watches and handbags, focusing mainly on master bedrooms and closets.”

Kelce reportedly had a few high-value items taken from his house, including about $100,000 worth of jewelry as well as some irreplaceable items including his first Super Bowl jersey.

This obviously remains an open investigation and it sounds like other professional athletes around the country will be on high alert.

We’ll have to see whether or not authorities are able to apprehend the criminals.

[NFL.com]