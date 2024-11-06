Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley pulled off arguably the most impressive highlight of the NFL season over the weekend.

Barkley caught a pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts, made a wicked juke move to evade one Jacksonville Jaguars defender, and made a spin move to twist away from another that left his back to a third defender, who he hurdled over while falling backward. It was undoubtedly one of the most impressive displays of athleticism in NFL history.

As impressive as it was, not everyone in the league needs to see more of it.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce issued a strong warning on his New Heights podcast.

“Nick Sirianni said it was the best play I’ve ever seen: ‘What I think is so cool is there is going to be kids all over the country and all over Philadelphia trying to make that play and talking about that play and simulating that play as they play in backyard football or peewee football.’ Um, kids do not [expletive] do that,” Kelce said in the episode.

“Do not do that. It is the fastest way to break your neck. Football is not meant to be played in the air, I promise you that.”

His co-host and brother, Jason, agreed.

“Please do not try and hurdle people backwards. Unless you’re Saquon Barkley, and then you can do it.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Travis went as far as saying that trying the move could be a safety hazard.

“Unless you’re an incredible athlete, if your athleticism is far more superior than everybody else’s on the field, do whatever the [expletive] you want, but outside of that, do not.

“That is a safety hazard. You do not want to go into a game leaving the ground. I’ve landed on my head too many times, and we advise kids not to try and make this play at home,” Travis said.

If there’s anyone’s advice to take about what to do and not do on a football field, it’s the Kelce brothers.

[New Heights]