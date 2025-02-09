Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

As Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their Super Bowl LIX showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, it sounds like it is a very real possibility that Kelce is preparing for his final game with the Chiefs.

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Travis Kelce is currently undecided on whether or not he will retire after the game.

Rapoport went as far as to say that Sunday night “could, in fact, be the final time that we see Travis Kelce on a football field.”

“From what I am told, Travis Kelce is undecided about whether or not he wants to play during the 2025 season,” Rapoport said. “He has said he believes he has a lot of good football left. He has said he envisions himself playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. But he has not been definitive. He has also said ‘We’ll see what happens.’ In other words to try and give himself some wiggle room.”

Kelce has a lot that awaits him if he does choose to retire.

The star tight end has already begun a blossoming career as an actor in addition to hosting shows, appearing in commercials, and his top-rated New Heights podcast he does with his brother Jason.

That does not even include his life with superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, who he has spent considerable time traveling the world with during the offseason.

“The difference with Travis Kelce compared to basically any other player I can remember, he can make a lot more money — not that it’s just about money — he can make a lot more money off the field after he retires,” Rapoport said. “So much awaits him when he decides to not play football. Thirty-five years old, still near the top of his game, although maybe slowed down a little bit this year. Probably gonna take some time after the game, assess his future. But no lock that he plays next year.”

Kelce himself has been relatively noncommittal about his future, but he did indicate before the Super Bowl that he was planning to return to the Chiefs.

“Hopefully still playing football,” he said of his plans for next season according to ESPN. “I love doing this, I love coming into work every day. I feel like I still have a lot of good football left in me. We’ll see what happens. I know I’ve been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life. That’s always been the goal knowing football only lasts for so long. You have to find a way to get into another career and another profession. I’ve been doing that in my offseason. But for the most part, I plan on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football.”

Rapoport reported that he expects Kelce to “make a decision before free agency, which officially begins March 12.”