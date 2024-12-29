Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Currently, Travis Kelce is the highest-paid tight end in the NFL and is working to help the Kansas City Chiefs secure an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl championship. However, a recent report suggests he might already be looking ahead to retirement.

An inside source recently revealed to Radar Online that Travis Kelce “can’t wait” to retire from the Kansas City Chiefs and marry Taylor Swift.

“He can’t wait to be looking after Taylor 24/7. He wants to be somewhere between a house husband, a mentor, and a manager. That’s his dream: to get married to Taylor and hang up his boots,” the source told Radar Online.

“He knows his body can’t take too much more of the pain he receives in the NFL, and that will be Taylor’s gain,” the source added.

This report follows just days after Kelce openly discussed the possibility of retirement.

During last week’s episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce reflected on playing against his hometown Cleveland Browns in Cleveland.

On the show, he admitted it might have been his last time playing in Cleveland.

“It felt so surreal,” Kelce said. “I don’t know if it’s the last time I’ll ever play in Cleveland, but it kinda felt like I was giving it one last hoorah before I’m done because you know I’ve only played there twice in 12 years.”

Needless to say, this news led to a lot of reactions in the comments of the story.

“Travis may retire after the Super Bowl 2025 if they win, but I don’t see it. I think Travis will play one more year like brother 13 seasons. Travis is going to make movies he has really enjoyed being the host of the game show and the show he was on. He wouldn’t be able to just be a stay at home husband nor would Taylor want that. I’m excited to see all the good they do together,” one person wrote in the comments.

“She’s not getting any younger if they want children. I think she just turned 35? I’m so thrilled for her that she finally found a guy who is “man enough” for her. I real man who isn’t threatened by her talent, her success, and her beautiful spirit. He is absolutely adorable. What fun it will be to see all the good they will do!!!” someone else wrote.

“I hope y’all stay together forever cause most celebrities do not they always see something better but she sees something in you and you see something in her so y’all should last best wishes,” another person added.

“That’s Great news, Will be Happy for Them,” someone else wrote.

“I don’t think Taylor can wait either. It’s her dream to be your wife. We are also ready,” another commenter said.

“I love this,” someone else said.

“He will become head of her security team,” another person joked.

Kelce is currently experiencing the least productive season of his career, averaging about four fewer yards per reception this year compared to his career average – a significant decline.

Although Kelce is under contract with the team through the 2026 season, there is nothing preventing him from retiring earlier.

We’ll have to see when Kelce decides to walk away from the game.

