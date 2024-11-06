Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce made the rounds over the weekend after he had an altercation of sorts with a fan at Penn State University. Kelce and an unruly fan traded homophobic slurs and Kelce spiked the fan’s phone into the street.

The fan approached Kelce and said: “Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a [expletive] for dating Taylor Swift?”

After smashing his phone Kelce responded: “Who’s the [expletive] now?”

Now the brother in question, Travis, has weighed in on the situation in an episode of the podcast the two host together, New Heights.

“I know it’s weighing on you, brother,” Travis stated.

“Everybody passing around the videos that are out there. That’s gonna make it a bigger situation than, I think, what it really is.

“But the real situation is you had some [expletive] clown come up to you and talk about your family and you reacted in a way that was defending your family. And you might have used some words that you regret using. And that’s a situation that where you just kinda have to learn from and own.”

Hopefully, Jason can learn from his mistakes and put the entire situation behind him.

