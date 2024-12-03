Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has made the Pro Bowl for nine consecutive seasons, but it sounds like that streak could be coming to an end this season.

As Marca points out, Travis Kelce and his quarterback Patrick Mahomes were not among the player receiving the top votes for the Pro Bowl this season as the NFL released its early polling numbers this week.

“Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are set to be snubbed by the NFL Pro Bowl Game despite the Kansas City Chiefs’ 11-1 record as the iconic quarterback and legendary tight end struggle for offensive output in the 2024/25 season,” Marca pointed out.

“The defending Super Bowl champions are one of the most voted teams to be picked but neither of their stars are likely to be nominated based on early polling, who rank the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Saquon Barkley, the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen and the Detroit Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs as the top five.”

Kelce, in particular, has put up some of the worst offensive numbers of his entire career this season. Through 12 games, Kelce has just two touchdowns and has just one game with 100 receiving yards. The star tight end is averaging just 8.5 yards per reception and 53.5 yards per game – both by far the worst numbers since he became a starter back in 2014.

It’s worth noting that his production is even worse than it was in 2014, when he did not make the Pro Bowl.

Needless to say, this is pretty brutal news for Kelce, and it led to a lot of reactions from fans in the comments of the story.

“They are not playing as well as expected so far this season so I guess this could be expected.As long as we continue winning and when we get several starters back things will look different,” one fan wrote in the comments on NewsBreak.

“We don’t [care] about your little pro bowl counts and who’s popular! WIN SOME SUPERBOWLS,” another fan wrote in response to the news.

“The two are totally overexposed due to the media putting their images out there on a daily basis,” another fan speculated about his lack of votes.

“Go Travis, you’re still our favorite player. You are amazing and outstanding. Keep up the great job,” another fan added.

“We Don’t Care!!! We working on Chip #3,” another Chiefs fan added.

Obviously, there’s still time for Kelce to bounce back and earn a Pro Bowl nomination this year, but he’ll need to perform much better.

