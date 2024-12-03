Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his last nine seasons. But in a horrible turn of events, it sounds like there is a good chance that streak is going to be coming to an end this year.

As Marca points out, Travis Kelce and his quarterback Patrick Mahomes are not among the players getting the most votes for the Pro Bowl this season as the NFL released its early polling numbers this week.

“Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are set to be snubbed by the NFL Pro Bowl Game despite the Kansas City Chiefs’ 11-1 record as the iconic quarterback and legendary tight end struggle for offensive output in the 2024/25 season,” Marca pointed out.

“The defending Super Bowl champions are one of the most voted teams to be picked but neither of their stars are likely to be nominated based on early polling, who rank the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Saquon Barkley, the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen and the Detroit Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs as the top five.”

Kelce, in particular, is in the midst of arguably the worst season of his entire career, at least in terms of his receiving production.

Throughout 12 games this season, Kelce has just two touchdowns and has just one game with 100 receiving yards.

Currently, he is averaging just 8.5 yards per reception and 53.5 yards per game – both by far the worst numbers since he became a starter back in 2014.

This comes after Kelce signed a revised contract this offseason that made him the highest-paid tight end in the league.

Obviously, there’s still time for Kelce to improve his production and earn his way into the Pro Bowl for the 10th consecutive time, but things are currently not looking great.

We’ll have to see how the rest of the season goes for Kelce.

