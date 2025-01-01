Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is in the midst of the worst season of his entire career, but it sounds like there’s still a chance he could make the Pro Bowl thanks to the fan vote.

Travis Kelce finished with 252,200 fan votes for the Pro Bowl, topping Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs’ 250,082 votes to finish with the most votes in the fan voting. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels finished in third with 242,352 votes.

This news comes despite the fact that Kelce has had career lows in receiving yardage with 825 yards, yards per catch with just 8.5, and receiving touchdowns with just three.

Needless to say, it’s rather shocking that he has received such strong support from fans, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media as a result.

“Kelce was like barely a top 5 TE this year. While other guys are having record breaking seasons and somehow lower on the voting list. Pro Bowl is a dumb popularity contest and isn’t even about players being the best anymore. so dumb. They need to completely redo the pro bowl,” a fan wrote on social media.

“This is why the Pro Bowl means less and less every year. Kelce being top vote getter but being the 5th ranked TE (in terms of stats only). I get he’s popular. But if that’s all we are making the Pro Bowl, then take it out of career achievements or change it to Popular Bowl,” another fan added.

“Travis Kelce leading the NFL Pro Bowl voting is such a joke,” someone else wrote.

“Thanks to Taylor Swift and her fan base. Travis Kelce is not having a Pro Bowl season and he doesn’t deserve it this season,” another person added.

“Kelce has no business even being at the Pro Bowl this year. Tell the swifties to chill out on the voting,” someone else said.

It’s worth noting that despite the vote from fans, Kelce has not yet officially earned a nod for the Pro Bowl. The NFL uses voting from fans, players, and coaches to determine the Pro Bowl Games rosters, with each group’s tally accounting for one-third toward the selections.

The final selections will be announced on Thursday.

