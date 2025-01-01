Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is experiencing the worst season of his career, yet he still has a chance to make the Pro Bowl due to strong fan support.

Travis Kelce secured 252,200 fan votes for the Pro Bowl, narrowly surpassing Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who received 250,082 votes, to claim the most fan votes. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels finished third with 242,352 votes.

This news comes despite Kelce recording career lows this season, with just 825 receiving yards, an average of 8.5 yards per catch, and only three receiving touchdowns.

It’s surprising that Kelce has garnered such strong fan backing, sparking significant reactions on social media.

“Kelce was like barely a top 5 TE this year. While other guys are having record-breaking seasons and somehow lower on the voting list. Pro Bowl is a dumb popularity contest and isn’t even about players being the best anymore. so dumb. They need to completely redo the pro bowl,” a fan wrote on social media.

“This is why the Pro Bowl means less and less every year. Kelce being top vote getter but being the 5th ranked TE (in terms of stats only). I get he’s popular. But if that’s all we are making the Pro Bowl, then take it out of career achievements or change it to Popular Bowl,” another fan added.

“Travis Kelce leading the NFL Pro Bowl voting is such a joke,” someone else wrote.

“Thanks to Taylor Swift and her fan base. Travis Kelce is not having a Pro Bowl season and he doesn’t deserve it this season,” another person added.

“Kelce has no business even being at the Pro Bowl this year. Tell the swifties to chill out on the voting,” someone else said.

While Kelce has received significant fan support, he has not yet officially secured a Pro Bowl nod. The NFL determines Pro Bowl Games rosters using votes from fans, players, and coaches, with each group’s tally contributing one-third to the selections.

The final Pro Bowl selections are set to be announced on Thursday.

[ESPN]