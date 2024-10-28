Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may not have publicly endorsed either candidate in the upcoming presidential election, but he’s made it pretty clear where he stands politically over the years.

Unlike his girlfriend Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce has not personally spoken out on this year’s presidential election or talked much about his political beliefs.

But Andrew Holleran of The Spun points out, it’s still pretty clear that Kelce leans left politically, for a number of reasons.

“Take a look at what Kelce has done,” Holleran wrote earlier this year.

A commercial for the COVID-19 vaccine

Endorsements for ‘woke’ Bud Light

Appeared in socially progressive sketches on Saturday Night Live

And back in 2017, he was one of the first white players to kneel for the national anthem

“Does that sound like someone who’s right leaning to you?” Holleran concluded.

That’s not to mention the fact that Kelce is dating Taylor Swift, who has been outspoken in her support for Kamala Harris in the upcoming election, endorsing her publicly earlier this year.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country,” Swift wrote in a post on social media earlier this year.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

Needless to say, his political opinions have led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“I don’t think Swift would be dating him if he wasn’t blue,” one person wrote on social media.

“I like both of them. It doesn’t matter to me which way they vote. That’s their business,” another person wrote.

“Play football. Who cares,” another person added.

“Don’t even need to read the article to know that. But really, why does anyone care how celebrities lean. They add no value to a normal persons way of life,” another person said.

“Play football, entertain us with that skill. That’s what you’re paid millions to do, and that is all. We don’t care about your political opinions,” another person added.

“Travis will vote how Taylor tells him to vote,” another person suggested.

The presidential election will take place on Nov. 5.

