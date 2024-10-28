Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has not explicitly endorsed any candidate in the upcoming election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, but he’s still made it pretty clear where he leans politically, much to the displeasure of some fans.

While Kelce may not have explicitly shared his political views, as Andrew Holleran of The Spun points out, he has still made it pretty clear where he leans politically.

“Take a look at what Kelce has done,” Holleran wrote earlier this year.

A commercial for the COVID-19 vaccine

Endorsements for ‘woke’ Bud Light

Appeared in socially progressive sketches on Saturday Night Live

And back in 2017, he was one of the first white players to kneel for the national anthem

“Does that sound like someone who’s right leaning to you?” Holleran concluded.

Of course, that only become more clear when his girlfriend Taylor Swift publicly endorsed Kamala Harris with a post on social media earlier this year.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country,” Swift wrote in a post on social media earlier this year.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

But not everyone is happy with Kelce making his political stance so clear as many people took to social media to express their outrage with Kelce’s political opinion.

“Play football, entertain us with that skill. That’s what you’re paid millions to do, and that is all. We don’t care about your political opinions,” someone wrote on social media.

“I wish they would just stick to football!” another person said.

“Celebrity endorsement means nothing to me. They can take their egos, put in their jeans back pocket and sit on it!” another person responded.

“Play football. Who cares,” another person added.

“I’m pretty sure Travis will do what his girlfriend tells him to. He is not a real man, just a football player,” another person said.

While these are just regular, ordinary people offering their opinions on the matter, it’s a good sample of how people truly feel about the news.

Clearly, people were not happy about Kelce’s choices.

[The Spun]