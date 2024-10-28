Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has not made a formal endorsement in the upcoming presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, but he has still made his political stance pretty clear over the months and years.

While Travis Kelce has not been all that explicit about his political views, it’s not all that hard to determine where he leans politically when you read between the lines a little bit.

As Andrew Holleran of The Spun points out, it’s pretty clear that Kelce leans left politically, for a number of reasons.

“Take a look at what Kelce has done,” Holleran wrote earlier this year.

A commercial for the COVID-19 vaccine

Endorsements for ‘woke’ Bud Light

Appeared in socially progressive sketches on Saturday Night Live

And back in 2017, he was one of the first white players to kneel for the national anthem

“Does that sound like someone who’s right leaning to you?” Holleran concluded.

Additionally, Kelce has a high-profile relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift, who has publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in this year’s election.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country,” Swift wrote in a post on social media earlier this year.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

Kelce may not have publicly endorsed Harris, but it’s pretty clear where he leans when it comes to this election.

