Travis Kelce is a surefire superstar and a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. But how much more does the Kansas City Chiefs superstar have left to offer?

Kelce entered the National Football League in 2013, and 12 seasons later, the word “retirement” has come up often. The Chiefs have assembled a pipeline of tight ends behind Kelce in the event he decides to call it quits. But for right now? Kelce is taking things slowly.

The future Hall of Famer discussed his plans to contemplate his next decision in life on the newest episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason.

“I know everybody wants to know if I’m playing next year, and right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road. I’m kicking every can I can down the road. And I’m not making any crazy decisions, but right now, the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches — understanding that there’s a lot that goes into this thing,” Kelce said.

The Chiefs star said he planned to practice patience and knows that, at the end of the day, he owes it to his teammates to do this at 100 percent. Nothing less.

“I think I’m going to take some time to figure it out. And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back that it’s going to be something that is a wholehearted decision, and I’m not half-assing it. And I’m fully here for them,” he said.

Kelce is among the greatest tight ends in NFL history. He’s also dating Taylor Swift, in case you haven’t heard. The couple began dating around the start of the 2023 NFL season. They’ve gone on strong since, but now Swift is 1-1 after seeing Kelce and the Chiefs crumble to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Time will tell to see if we’ve seen the last of Kelce on an NFL field. If it is, we’ve seen one of the best to ever do it.